013 FPUS54 KSJT 150927

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ127-152200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-152200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-152200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-152200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-152200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-152200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-152200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-152200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-152200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-152200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-152200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-152200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-152200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-152200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-152200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-152200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-152200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-152200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-152200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-152200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-152200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-152200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-152200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-152200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

427 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

