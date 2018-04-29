TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:57 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
TXZ127-300915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ072-300915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-300915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-300915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ098-300915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ099-300915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ049-300915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ113-300915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ114-300915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-300915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ064-300915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-300915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-300915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-300915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-300915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-300915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-300915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-300915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-300915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ077-300915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-300915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-300915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-300915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-300915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
255 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
