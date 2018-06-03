TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030942

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030941

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent

late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather