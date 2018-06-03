TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-032100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-032100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ198-032100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-032100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning,
then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-032100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent
late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-032100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-032100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-032100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning,
then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-032100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
441 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
