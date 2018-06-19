TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:35 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
939 FPUS54 KSJT 190830
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ127-192115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
