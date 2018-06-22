TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ127-230930-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-230930-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-230930-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-230930-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-230930-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-230930-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-230930-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-230930-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. Heat indices of

108 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-230930-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-230930-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-230930-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-230930-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-230930-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-230930-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-230930-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-230930-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-230930-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-230930-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-230930-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-230930-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-230930-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-230930-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-230930-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-230930-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

