TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:53 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ127-230930-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-230930-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-230930-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-230930-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-230930-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ099-230930-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ049-230930-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-230930-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. Heat indices of
108 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ114-230930-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-230930-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ064-230930-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-230930-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-230930-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-230930-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-230930-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-230930-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-230930-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-230930-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-230930-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ077-230930-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-230930-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-230930-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-230930-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-230930-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
249 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
