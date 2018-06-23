TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

