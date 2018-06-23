TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:29 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
396 FPUS54 KSJT 230821
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ127-232115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-232115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-232115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-232115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-232115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ099-232115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ049-232115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-232115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ114-232115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-232115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-232115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-232115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-232115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-232115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-232115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-232115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-232115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-232115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-232115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ077-232115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-232115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-232115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-232115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-232115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
321 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
