TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:42 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
FPUS54 KSJT
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
TXZ127-012115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ072-012115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ140-012115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-012115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ098-012115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-012115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ049-012115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ113-012115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ114-012115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-012115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-012115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ065-012115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ066-012115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ071-012115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ073-012115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ139-012115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-012115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-012115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-012115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ077-012115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ078-012115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-012115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ169-012115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-012115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
