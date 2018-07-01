TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

