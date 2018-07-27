TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
769 FPUS54 KSJT 272044
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ127-280915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-280915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-280915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-280915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-280915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-280915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-280915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-280915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-280915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-280915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-280915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-280915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-280915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-280915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-280915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-280915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-280915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-280915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-280915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-280915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-280915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-280915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-280915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-280915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
344 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather