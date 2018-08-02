TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
207 FPUS54 KSJT 020901
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
TXZ127-022115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-022115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-022115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-022115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-022115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-022115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-022115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-022115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-022115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-022115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-022115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-022115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-022115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-022115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-022115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-022115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-022115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-022115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-022115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-022115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-022115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-022115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-022115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-022115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
401 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather