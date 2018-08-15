TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

233 FPUS54 KSJT 150126

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

TXZ127-150915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-150915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-150915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-150915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-150915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ099-150915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-150915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ113-150915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-150915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ128-150915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-150915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-150915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-150915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-150915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-150915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-150915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-150915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-150915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-150915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-150915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-150915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-150915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-150915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-150915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

826 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather