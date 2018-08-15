TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
655 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
