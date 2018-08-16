TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

083 FPUS54 KSJT 160845

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather