TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

947 FPUS54 KSJT 170833

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

TXZ127-172115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-172115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-172115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-172115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-172115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-172115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-172115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-172115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-172115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-172115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-172115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-172115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-172115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-172115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-172115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-172115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-172115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-172115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-172115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-172115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-172115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-172115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-172115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-172115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

333 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

