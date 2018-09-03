TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

TXZ127-032130-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-032130-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-032130-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-032130-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-032130-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ099-032130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ049-032130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-032130-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-032130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ128-032130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-032130-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-032130-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-032130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-032130-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-032130-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-032130-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-032130-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-032130-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-032130-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ077-032130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-032130-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-032130-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-032130-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-032130-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

