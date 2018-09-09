TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

TXZ127-092115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-092115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-092115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-092115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-092115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-092115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-092115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-092115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-092115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-092115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-092115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-092115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-092115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-092115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-092115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-092115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-092115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-092115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ076-092115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-092115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-092115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-092115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-092115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-092115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

