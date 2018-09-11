TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
TXZ127-112115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-112115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-112115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-112115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-112115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-112115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-112115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-112115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-112115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-112115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-112115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-112115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-112115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-112115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-112115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-112115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-112115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-112115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-112115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-112115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-112115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-112115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-112115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-112115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
343 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
