TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
TXZ127-020915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ072-020915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ140-020915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
TXZ054-020915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ098-020915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
TXZ099-020915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
TXZ049-020915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ113-020915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ114-020915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
TXZ128-020915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
TXZ064-020915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ065-020915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ066-020915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ071-020915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ073-020915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers until early
morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ139-020915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ154-020915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ155-020915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ076-020915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ077-020915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
early morning, then mostly cloudy before daybreak. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ078-020915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ168-020915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ169-020915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ170-020915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
341 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
