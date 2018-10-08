TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

