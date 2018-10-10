TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018



456 FPUS54 KSJT 102146

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

TXZ127-110930-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-110930-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-110930-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-110930-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-110930-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-110930-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-110930-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-110930-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-110930-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-110930-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-110930-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-110930-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-110930-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-110930-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-110930-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-110930-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-110930-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-110930-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-110930-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-110930-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-110930-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-110930-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-110930-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-110930-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

446 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

