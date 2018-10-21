TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

869 FPUS54 KSJT 212037

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

TXZ127-220915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-220915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-220915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-220915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-220915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-220915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-220915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-220915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-220915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-220915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-220915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-220915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-220915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-220915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-220915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-220915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-220915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-220915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-220915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-220915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-220915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-220915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-220915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-220915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

