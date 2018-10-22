TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

113 FPUS54 KSJT 222036

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

TXZ127-230915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-230915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-230915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-230915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-230915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-230915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-230915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-230915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-230915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-230915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-230915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-230915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-230915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-230915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-230915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-230915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-230915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-230915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-230915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-230915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-230915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-230915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-230915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-230915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

