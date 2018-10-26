TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ127-270915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ072-270915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-270915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-270915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-270915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-270915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ049-270915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ113-270915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ114-270915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ128-270915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ064-270915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-270915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-270915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-270915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-270915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-270915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-270915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-270915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-270915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-270915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ078-270915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-270915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-270915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-270915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

