TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
417 FPUS54 KSJT 302011
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ127-310915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-310915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-310915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-310915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-310915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ099-310915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ049-310915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-310915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-310915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-310915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-310915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-310915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-310915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-310915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-310915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-310915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-310915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ155-310915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ076-310915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ077-310915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ078-310915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ168-310915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-310915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ170-310915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
311 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather