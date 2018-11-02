TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

762 FPUS54 KSJT 020854

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

354 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

