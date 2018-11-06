TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
TXZ127-071015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ072-071015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ140-071015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ054-071015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ098-071015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ099-071015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ049-071015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ113-071015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ114-071015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ128-071015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ064-071015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ065-071015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ066-071015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ071-071015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ073-071015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ139-071015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ154-071015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ155-071015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ076-071015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ077-071015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ078-071015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ168-071015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ169-071015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ170-071015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
