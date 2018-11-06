TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

404 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

