TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

TXZ127-122215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072-122215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-122215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ054-122215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ098-122215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099-122215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049-122215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-122215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ114-122215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-122215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-122215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-122215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-122215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-122215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-122215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-122215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-122215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-122215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ076-122215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-122215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-122215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-122215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-122215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

TXZ170-122215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

355 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

