TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
527 FPUS54 KSJT 152132
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
TXZ127-161015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ072-161015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ140-161015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ054-161015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ098-161015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ099-161015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ049-161015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-161015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-161015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-161015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-161015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ065-161015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ066-161015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ071-161015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ073-161015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-161015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ154-161015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-161015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-161015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ077-161015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-161015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ168-161015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-161015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-161015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
332 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
