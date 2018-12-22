TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

841 FPUS54 KSJT 220947

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ127-222215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ072-222215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ140-222215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ054-222215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ098-222215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ099-222215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ049-222215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ113-222215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ114-222215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ128-222215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ064-222215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ065-222215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ066-222215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ071-222215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-222215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-222215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ154-222215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ155-222215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ076-222215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-222215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-222215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-222215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-222215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-222215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather