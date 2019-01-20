TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-201015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ140-201015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-201015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ098-201015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ099-201015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-201015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ113-201015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-201015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ128-201015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ064-201015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-201015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-201015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-201015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-201015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-201015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ154-201015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ155-201015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ076-201015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-201015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ078-201015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-201015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ169-201015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-201015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

603 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

