TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
_____
122 FPUS54 KSJT 250855
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ127-252215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ072-252215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ140-252215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ054-252215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ098-252215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ099-252215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ049-252215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ113-252215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ114-252215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ128-252215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ064-252215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ065-252215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ066-252215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ071-252215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ073-252215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ139-252215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ154-252215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ155-252215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ076-252215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ077-252215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ078-252215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ168-252215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ169-252215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ170-252215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
255 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather