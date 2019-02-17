TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
TXZ127-181015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ072-181015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ140-181015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ054-181015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ098-181015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ099-181015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, chance of light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ049-181015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ113-181015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ114-181015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ128-181015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ064-181015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ065-181015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ066-181015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ071-181015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ073-181015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ139-181015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ154-181015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ155-181015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ076-181015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ077-181015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ078-181015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ168-181015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ169-181015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ170-181015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
352 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
