TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

454 FPUS54 KSJT 280248 AAA

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

TXZ127-281015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-281015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-281015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-281015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ098-281015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ099-281015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ049-281015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ113-281015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-281015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-281015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ064-281015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-281015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-281015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-281015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-281015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-281015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-281015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ155-281015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ076-281015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-281015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-281015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-281015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-281015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-281015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

848 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather