TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019
480 FPUS54 KSJT 240822
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
TXZ127-242130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-242130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-242130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-242130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-242130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-242130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-242130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-242130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-242130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-242130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-242130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-242130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-242130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-242130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-242130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-242130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-242130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-242130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-242130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-242130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-242130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-242130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-242130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ170-242130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
