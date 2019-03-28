TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

