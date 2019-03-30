TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
TXZ127-302115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ072-302115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ140-302115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ054-302115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ098-302115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ099-302115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ049-302115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ113-302115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ114-302115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-302115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ064-302115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ065-302115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ066-302115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ071-302115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ073-302115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-302115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ154-302115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ155-302115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ076-302115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ077-302115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ078-302115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ168-302115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ169-302115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ170-302115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
