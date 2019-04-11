TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
TXZ127-112115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ072-112115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ140-112115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-112115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ098-112115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ099-112115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ049-112115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ113-112115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ114-112115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ128-112115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-112115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ065-112115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ066-112115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ071-112115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ073-112115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ139-112115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-112115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-112115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
15 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-112115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ077-112115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ078-112115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ168-112115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-112115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-112115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
