TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
TXZ127-172145-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ072-172145-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ140-172145-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-172145-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ098-172145-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-172145-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ049-172145-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ113-172145-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ114-172145-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-172145-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-172145-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the late
evening and after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ065-172145-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ066-172145-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ071-172145-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ073-172145-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ139-172145-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-172145-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-172145-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50
percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-172145-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ077-172145-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ078-172145-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-172145-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ169-172145-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-172145-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
