TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

126 FPUS54 KSJT 210850

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

TXZ127-212200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-212200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-212200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-212200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-212200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-212200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-212200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-212200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-212200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-212200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-212200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-212200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-212200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-212200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-212200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-212200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-212200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-212200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-212200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-212200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-212200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-212200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-212200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-212200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

350 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather