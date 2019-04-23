TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
