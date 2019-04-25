TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
584 FPUS54 KSJT 250840
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
TXZ127-252115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ072-252115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ140-252115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ054-252115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ098-252115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ099-252115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ049-252115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ113-252115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ114-252115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ128-252115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ064-252115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ065-252115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ066-252115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ071-252115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ073-252115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ139-252115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ154-252115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ155-252115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ076-252115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ077-252115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ078-252115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ168-252115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ169-252115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-252115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
340 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
