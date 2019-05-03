TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
TXZ127-032115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ072-032115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ140-032115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ054-032115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ098-032115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ099-032115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ049-032115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ113-032115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ114-032115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ128-032115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ064-032115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ065-032115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ066-032115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ071-032115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ073-032115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ139-032115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ154-032115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ155-032115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ076-032115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ077-032115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ078-032115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ168-032115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ169-032115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ170-032115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
