TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

TXZ127-142145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-142145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-142145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-142145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-142145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-142145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-142145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-142145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-142145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-142145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-142145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-142145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-142145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-142145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-142145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-142145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-142145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-142145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-142145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-142145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-142145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-142145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-142145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-142145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

