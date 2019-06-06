TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ127-070915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ072-070915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ140-070915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ054-070915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ098-070915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ099-070915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ049-070915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ113-070915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ114-070915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-070915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ064-070915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ065-070915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ066-070915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ071-070915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ073-070915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-070915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ154-070915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ155-070915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ076-070915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ077-070915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ078-070915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ168-070915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ169-070915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ170-070915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
