TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ127-070915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-070915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-070915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-070915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-070915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-070915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-070915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-070915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-070915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-070915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-070915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-070915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-070915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-070915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-070915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-070915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-070915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-070915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-070915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ077-070915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-070915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-070915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-070915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-070915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

357 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

