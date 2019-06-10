TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019
758 FPUS54 KSJT 100921
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
TXZ127-102115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-102115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-102115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ054-102115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-102115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ099-102115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ049-102115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ113-102115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ114-102115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-102115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-102115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-102115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-102115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-102115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-102115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-102115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ154-102115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ155-102115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ076-102115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-102115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-102115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-102115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-102115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-102115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
421 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
