TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

_____

147 FPUS54 KSJT 120752

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

TXZ127-122200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-122200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-122200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-122200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-122200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-122200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-122200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-122200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-122200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-122200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-122200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-122200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-122200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-122200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-122200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-122200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-122200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-122200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-122200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-122200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-122200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-122200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-122200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-122200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

252 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

