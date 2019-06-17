TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

TXZ127-172215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-172215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-172215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-172215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-172215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-172215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-172215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-172215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-172215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-172215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-172215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-172215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-172215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-172215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-172215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-172215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-172215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-172215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-172215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-172215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ078-172215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-172215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-172215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-172215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

441 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

