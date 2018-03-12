TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

920 FPUS54 KSHV 121955

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ112-131515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ096-131515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-131515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-131515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-125-131515-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ136-137-131515-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-150-131515-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-153-131515-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-165-131515-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ166-167-131515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ017-018-131515-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-131515-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-131515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-131515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast