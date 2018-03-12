TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 3:58 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
920 FPUS54 KSHV 121955
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
TXZ112-131515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ096-131515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ108>111-131515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ126-138-131515-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ124-125-131515-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ136-137-131515-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-150-131515-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ151-153-131515-
Panola-Shelby-
Including the cities of Carthage and Center
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ152-165-131515-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ166-167-131515-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
LAZ017-018-131515-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
LAZ010-011-131515-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
LAZ001-002-131515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
LAZ003-004-131515-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
255 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast