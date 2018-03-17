TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:52 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
815 FPUS54 KSHV 170247
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
TXZ096-171730-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108-171730-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ109-171730-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ111-171730-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ110-171730-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-171730-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ126-171730-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ125-171730-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ124-171730-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ136-171730-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ137-171730-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ138-171730-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ151-171730-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ150-171730-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-171730-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ165-171730-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-171730-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ153-171730-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ166-171730-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ167-171730-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-171730-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
947 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast