TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

502 FPUS54 KSHV 172035

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ096-181515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-181515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-181515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-181515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-181515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-181515-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-181515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-181515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-181515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-181515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-181515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ152-181515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-181515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-181515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-181515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-181515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ005-006-181515-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ013-014-181515-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

335 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

_____

