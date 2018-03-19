TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

071 FPUS54 KSHV 190925

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

TXZ096-200000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-200000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-200000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20

mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-200000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-200000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ126-138-200000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-200000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ150-200000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-200000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ153-200000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-200000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-200000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ166-167-200000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ017-018-200000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ010-011-200000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ001-002-200000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

425 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

